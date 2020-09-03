New homecoming, parent’s night dates announced.

There’s a change on the school calendars for both Elgin Public and Pope John XXIII high schools.

It was announced last week that Homecoming Week for Elgin Public and Pope John has been moved. The Homecoming football game was originally scheduled to be played Oct. 15 against Osmond.

School officials announced that homecoming week activities will be held the week of Sept. 27. The week will culminate with the Homecoming football game against district foe Humphrey St. Francis on Friday, Oct. 2.

More details will follow at a later date with events, dress up days, coronation, etc.

Parent’s/Senior Night

Parents of Wolfpack athletes in football and volleyball will be recognized in the coming days.

For the football team, Parent’s/Senior Night will be this Friday, Sept. 4, when EPPJ hosts Boyd County. A ceremony will be held prior to the kickoff for the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elgin Field.

Parent’s/Senior Night for volleyball will be held on Thursday night, Sept. 10 when the team hosts Boyd County at the EPS gymnasium.