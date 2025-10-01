New Elgin ‘welcome’ signs now ready to install

A project which began back in August of 2022 is finally nearing completion. Last week, the panels for the new ‘Welcome to Elgin’ highway signs arrived in Elgin.

The project, spearheaded by the Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club, began after a wind storm went through the area in the summer of 2022 and caused one of the large signs to come down. After further inspection, all three signs (two along Highway 14, one on the north edge of town and one to the south in the highway curve plus the one sign on the west edge of town along Highway 70) had experienced severe corrosion and damage to the posts plus wear-and-tear on the signs themselves.