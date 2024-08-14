New educators begin teaching this week at Elgin schools

Five new teachers will be educating students this year at schools in Elgin. At Elgin Public Schools, Ahlona Landauer will teach Spanish and JH language arts. Across town at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, there will be four new teachers (below). They are Faith Orcutt, PK-12 Music; Anita Kalvelage, elementary instructor; Calvin Nieman, English; and Rachel Pavelka, second grade. The first day of school at Pope John was August 14 (today). At EPS, the first day of classes will be Thursday, August 15.