New doctor joining AMH

This summer, Antelope Memorial Hospital welcomes the addition of Dr. Josh Thoendel to its medical staff. Originally from rural Ewing, Dr. Thoendel is a 2002 graduate of Chambers High School. He attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in May 2006 with Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Math and a minor in Chemistry. As an undergraduate, he was active in research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) – College of Dentistry in Lincoln for a year. He also volunteered at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and several private medical clinics.

In the fall of 2008, Dr. Thoendel began medical school at UNMC, graduating in May 2012. He completed his medical residency through UNMC's accelerated family medicine residency program, graduating in May 2015. He became board-certified through the American Board of Family Medicine. Board certification demonstrates his exceptional expertise, skills and experience to provide quality care in Family Medicine.