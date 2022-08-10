New director hired at Park Center Daycare

For 25-year-old Katelynn Westley, caring for young children was nothing new. Being the mother of three children and having experience in operating her own licensed in-home daycare was in part what gave her the confidence to apply for the position as Director of Park Center Day Care through an ad she had seen on Facebook.

“I had filled out a lot of other applications and was willing to go out of state. I just wanted to do something a little different, something for myself, so learning I had gotten the job was big, really big news for us.”

However, she admits the realization of having to leave behind her home and family in Stromsburg was a bit scary.

“Honestly, I was scared going to a place where I had never met anybody.” Fortunately, those fears were eased rather quickly when a relative of her fiancé’ living in the area reached out to her. Explaining, she said, “My fiancé’ is Nathan Marker. I have never met Nathan’s relatives that were further distant, but one of those relatives is Annie Beckman.” To read the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.