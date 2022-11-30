New coach, loaded roster has EPPJ ready for big year

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — The long-anticipated rise of Elgin Public-Pope John into a force to be reckoned with in boys basketball took place last season.

Earning a state tournament berth, the Wolfpack are determined to take the next step in their ascension this year under new coach Matt Euse.

Having spent five years as an assistant coach at Ponca High School, three times qualifying for the state tournament and winning one state title (2018), Euse learned a great deal from Coach Adam Poulosky.

Euse said one of the first things Wolfpack fans will notice is that he is pretty intense. “I’m very passionate about basketball,” he said. “Nobody can put more pressure on men than myself.”

Is there reason to believe in spending the second weekend of March 2023 in Lincoln? You bet! The Wolfpack return all but one player from last year’s squad which posted a 21-6 record.

For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.