Nathan and Zoey Bracht are proud to announce the birth of their first child, Millie June.

She was born on August 28 at 5:14 a.m. weighing five pounds, nine ounces and was 18-3/4” long.

Proud grandparents are Byron and Lorie Bergman of Elgin and Kurt and Angie Bracht of West Point.

Great grandma is Sandy Stieren of West Point.