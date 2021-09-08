Netters top CWC

CHAMBERS — Elgin Public-Pope John claimed their first victory of the season Thursday night, sweeping Chambers/Wheeler Central 26-24 and 25-13.

The match marked the first victory for Wolfpack head coach Liz Selting.

CWC started out strong before the Wolfpack seized momentum.

Down 11 to five in the first set, senior Kaylee Ramold turned the match around when she stepped to the service line. Her strong serves led to a 10-0 run which flipped momentum to the Wolfpack’s side. She had two ace serves in the run and Skyler Meis capped the final point with a kill at the net to give EPPJ a 15 to 12 lead.

The Wolfpack went on to win the set, surviving one match point against them.