ELGIN — The Wolfpack varsity volleyball team won all three of their matches last week.

On Friday night, the last regular season home game for seniors Sharon Bartak, Skyler Meis, Taylynne Charf and Maddie Kolm, EPPJ swept Niobrara/Verdigre 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16.

On Tuesday night, EPPJ swept a triangular played at Neligh. They defeated Riverside (25-17, 25-17) and Neligh-Oakdale (25-19, 25-19) to improve their record to 19-7.