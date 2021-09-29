Netters hammer Riverside, fall to Nebraska Christian

CEDAR RAPIDS — Playing Thursday night, the Wolfpack split a pair of matches at the Riverside Triangular.

EPPJ opened the triangular with a sweep of Riverside 25-15 and 25-19.

The Chargers fell behind early in Set #1 and were never able to put together a string of points when they needed to.

Five straight service points with an ace by Brenna Martinsen gave the Wolfpack a nine-to-two lead. Helping her were hitters Skyler Meis, Maddie Kolm and Keyera Eisenhauer each with a kill.

Two kills by Lexi Bode sparked a run which put the Wolfpack up 21 to 12. Meis had an overpass kill to help close out the set.

Set #2 stayed close in the early going. At one point, EPPJ trailed by three points before an ace tip by Baylee Busteed and a solo block by Meis knotted the score at 11-all.

The score was tied at 17-all when Kaylee Ramold served six consecutive points, five coming on ace serves.