Netters dominate Riverside, fall to Nebraska Christian

CENTRAL CITY — Elgin Public-Pope John swept Riverside 25-18 and 25-20 Thursday night in triangular action.

In Set #1, the Wolfpack got seven service points from sophomore Kate Furstenau to jump out to a 9 to 2 lead. The teams traded points before Baylee Busteed ripped consecutive ace serves to give the Wolfpack a six-point lead.

EPPJ then closed out the set with two more ace serves, one from Maddie Kolm and the other, on set point, from Brenna Martinsen.

In the second set, EPPJ’s powerful front row of Chloe Henn, Ashlynne Charf and Skyler Meis, took turns with kills at the net.

A back row kill by Charf ignited a seven to four run to close out the match. Meis had one kill and Henn closed out the match with three kills.

Henn led Wolfpack hitters with 10 kills. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.