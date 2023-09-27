Net play key as EPPJ tops NC, Riverside

ELGIN — For the past six years, Nebraska Christian has had the Wolfpack’s number on the volleyball court. Not since 2016 had EPPJ defeated the Eagles. That all changed Thursday night as the Wolfpack swept the Eagles 25-23 and 25-21 in a triangular played at St. Boniface Auditorium.

The two teams took each other’s best shots but, in the end, the Wolfpack won the big points to claim the match.

In the Wolfpack’s other match, Riverside put up a good fight but wore down as EPPJ won the match 25-17 and 25-19.

