NEN All-Star Football Classic cancelled

The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic has been canceled because of uncertainties due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The game was to be held on Saturday, June 13, at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk.

Chosen to play in the game from Elgin Public-Pope John was senior standout Conor Ramold of Neligh.

Mike Sunderman, President of the Classic’s Board of Directors said, “This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year. Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses, and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult. We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event.”