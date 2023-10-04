Nelson, Busteed chosen as EPS Homecoming King, Queen

Homecoming King and Queen were crowned Wednesday night at Elgin Public School as part of a week-long celebration. Shown above are (front row, l-r): crownbearers Mason Vanis and Vanessa Buschow. Middle row: Samuel Hemenway, King Steven Nelson, Queen Baylee Busteed, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen and Abriel VonBonn. Back row: Blake Henn, Dylon Lueking, Brian Heithoff, Nick Anderson, Dylon Parks, Myles Kittelson and Gage Thiessen. (Below) Last year’s queen Maddie Kolm crowns this year’s queen Baylee Busteed.