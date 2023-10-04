Nelson, Busteed chosen as EPS Homecoming King, Queen

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Elgin High School Homecoming Coronation Baylee Busteed Steven Nelson Elgin Public Pope John EPPJ Wolfpack Cross Country Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 2465 4 col cmyk

Homecoming King and Queen were crowned Wednesday night at Elgin Public School as part of a week-long celebration. Shown above are (front row, l-r): crownbearers Mason Vanis and Vanessa Buschow. Middle row: Samuel Hemenway, King Steven Nelson, Queen Baylee Busteed, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen and Abriel VonBonn. Back row: Blake Henn, Dylon Lueking, Brian Heithoff, Nick Anderson, Dylon Parks, Myles Kittelson and Gage Thiessen. (Below) Last year’s queen Maddie Kolm crowns this year’s queen Baylee Busteed.

Elgin High School Homecoming Coronation Baylee Busteed Steven Nelson Elgin Public Pope John EPPJ Wolfpack Cross Country Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 6164 3 col cmyk