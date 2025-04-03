Neligh to host ESU 8 K-12 Art Show

The 2025 ESU 8 K-12 Art Show will be held at the Antelope County Fair Grounds Building in Neligh.

K-12 student artwork will be displayed from Antelope, Boyd, Holt, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wheeler Counties, all served by ESU 8.

The show will be open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day starting Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13.

The show will represent approximately 30 schools and over 5,500 students in the seven-county area.

There is no fee to enjoy the Art and everyone is welcome!

Please contact Steph Lundgren, ESU 8 Art Consultant with any questions or concerns at stephanie.lundgren@esu8ne.org or 402-887-5041 Ext. 1231.