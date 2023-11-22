Neligh pharmacist to serve time in prison

Danelle Charf, 49, of Neligh, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 20, in federal court in Omaha, for making a false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement in connection with health care services.

Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr made the announcement Monday afternoon in a press release.

Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter sentenced Charf to two months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After Charf’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. Charf was also ordered to pay $573,337.53 in restitution to Medicare and Medicaid and was assessed a special assessment of $100.

According to court documents, Charf was released on conditions of supervision and allowed to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.

Charf previously owned Wanek Pharmacy in Neligh and Tilden Pharmacy in Tilden.

Agents began investigating in the fall of 2020 after receiving a tip. Several current and former employees were interviewed by investigators. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who worked at the Wanek and/or Tilden pharmacies reported that Charf was responsible for adjusting orders from suppliers so that brands were commonly unavailable. The witnesses corroborated the complainant’s report that the pharmacies were billing for name brand while dispensing generic medications.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review.