Grab your lawn chairs and plan on an afternoon of great entertainment at the Neligh Old Mill site.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Horse Drum Group and Dancers will be in Neligh on Saturday, June 22. Scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Mill site, dancers along with Ponca staff and members will be there for the experience.

The event is FREE and is funded in part by the Antelope County Visitors Committee and History Nebraska.