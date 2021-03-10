NELIGH — In less than two weeks, the Neligh Economic Development Office will host the first-ever Antelope County Job Fair.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Antelope County Ag Society Building at the fairgrounds.

Many employers throughout the county are in need of quality workforce candidates.

The City of Neligh recognizes the needs of the community and throughout the county, here’s an opportunity for employers and potential employees to meet.

As net migration continues to increase and more young Nebraskan’s leave their hometowns, everyone must work together to promote a change and create the work and home environment needed to keep the future leaders of Antelope County close to home and support the great businesses within the county.

The City of Neligh is offering free registration for any Antelope County business, including farms and ranches, to participate in the inaugural event. For a minimal fee of $25, non-county businesses may also participate.

The job fair is possible at no charge with funding from the City of Neligh and sponsors, the Antelope County Ag Society and Advanced Consulting Engineering Services.

For more information, please contact Lauren (lauren@neligh.org) or Bri (brianna@neligh.org) or by calling 402-887-4447.