NCDHD reports presence of COVID California variant

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) reported the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) has been identified in the district. While the California variant is believed to spread more rapidly, the available vaccines are thought to be effective against B.1.429.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant in fighting the COVID-19 virus by using public health tools: washing hands often, social distancing from others outside the family unit, wearing a mask when unable to social distance, staying home when ill, and avoiding the three C’s: crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces.