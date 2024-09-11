Nathan Stuhr promoted to USMC Major

Nathan Stuhr was promoted to Major in the USMC on Sept 2, 2024. Family and friends joined him at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM where he is stationed. Nathan is an EOD Officer and Branch Officer and Instructor of the Counter WMD Division of the Defense Nuclear Weapons School. Nathan joined the Marines in 2005 and has deployed to Afghanistan 3 times, Thailand and the Philippines. He has previously been stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA and Okinawa, Japan. Nathan is the son of Kenneth and Joan Stuhr of Petersburg.