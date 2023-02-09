N-V hands Wolfpack 55-44 loss in semi-final round

TILDEN — Fighting back from a slow start to tie the score at halftime, Elgin Public-Pope John couldn’t keep pace the rest of the way and fell to Niobrara-Verdigre 55 to 44.

In a semi-final round matchup at the NVC Tournament, EPPJ fell behind by eight points in the first quarter, the Wolfpack fought back to tie the score on a trey by Keyera Eisenhauer. Then, Sara Bode gave her team the lead by drilling a trey.

Cougar standout Josilyn Miller then tied the score with a free throw to make the halftime score 23-all.

Coming from so far behind to tie the game at halftime may have had an effect on the team’s second half performance, Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the game. “We had some chances, but we turned the ball over too much and couldn’t score when we needed to.” For the full story turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review.