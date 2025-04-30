Morgan elected president of NPAS

KEARNEY — In the history of Antelope County newspapers, Saturday night marked a milestone.

Lynell Morgan, co-publisher of The Elgin Review, became the first female publisher from our county to be elected as president of the Nebraska Press Advertising Service. She received the ceremonial gavel Saturday night in the final session of the Nebraska Press Association annual convention held in Kearney.

The two-day convention brings together newspaper professionals from across the state to recognize outstanding work, lifelong achievement and the future of the industry through a series of prestigious awards and scholarships.

“I’m looking forward to different ways I can serve our member newspapers,” she said following the convention.

