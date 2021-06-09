More than 20 bull riders coming to Bull-A-Rama

The Elgin Vetch Days will kick off on Friday night with one of the most anticipated events of the summer – The EKG Bull-a-Rama.

More than 20 bull riders are expected to compete this year.

This is the first time the EKG Bull-a-Rama has been incorporated as part of the Vetch Days celebration. After COVID forced last year’s events to be cancelled, the EKG hopes that people from all around will be lining up for admission and are looking forward to this years’ event as well as sticking around for some of the other Vetch day events throughout the weekend.

The EKG Bull-a-Rama will start at 6 p.m. There are a handful of fun events to enjoy. Children will be able to get their feet wet in the rodeo life with mutton busting. There will also be a performance by the Wolfpack Dance Team alongside some little dancers.

There will be plenty of bull-riding action to enjoy. The Elgin FFA will provide some great food during the night and some ice-cold beverages will be available at the beer garden. And finally, music will be provided by the Fat Kid DJ Service at the end of night so people can dance, socialize, and have a great time.

Tickets are available now prior to the event that offer slight savings to those wanting to attend. Buying tickets early also helps EKG get an estimated headcount for preparing food and ordering beverages.

Proceeds from the Bull-a-Rama allow the organization to give back to the community through scholarships, purchase flowers for the downtown, give donations to businesses or the schools, and make improvements to some of our town’s assets.

The Bull-a-Rama not only gives the town something to look forward to, but in return, helps improve our town with its proceeds.

So giddy on up to the EKG Bull-a-Rama Friday night for a good ole’ time.