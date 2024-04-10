More events set for 2024 Vetch Days, June 10, 11 & 12

Plans for the 2024 Vetch Days came together quite a bit more at last week’s Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club meeting.

The group voted to sign the contract for the River City carnival company. The carnival will be set up all three days — June 10, 11 & 12.

Carnivals are becoming harder and harder to book so the club encourages all who can to come by and take in their rides, game and foods.

Activities finalized (and their day/times) are:

Monday, June 10

Kids Day

8 am – 1 pm – Sidewalk Chalk Art

10 am – Scavenger Hunt, Elgin Library

11 am – 1 pm – Petting Zoo, Way Out West 4H club

11 am – ???? – Walking Taco meal, Elgin Community Center

1 – 3 pm – Pool Party, Elgin City Pool

3-4 pm – Chicken races, new games at the City Park

Evening, time tba – Pizza Puzzle Team Competition, Elgin VFW Auxiliary

Tuesday, June 11

10 am – Yoga in the City Park

2 pm – “The Mad Queen of the Prairies” Nebraska Humanities presentation, Elgin Library

Evening, time tba – Poker Walk/Run

5-6:30 pm – Community BBQ, Elgin firehall

7 pm – Parade

8 pm – Duck Races, EKG

After parade/races, an old-fashioned Cruise downtown (Duane Esau)

Wednesday, June 12

10 am – Storytime, Elgin Library

Afternoon, time tba – youth kickball

5-7 pm – Ice Cream & Pie Social, Elgin Community Center

10 pm – HS/JH age nightime kickball

A number of weekend items planned during the months of May and June have pushed back the date for a much-needed fundraiser. The City of Elgin donated funds to help cover the cost of putting on the annual celebration, which the handful of volunteers who work to put it together greatly appreciate.

If you would like to suggest or add an event during one of these days, please contact any Chamber/Club member.