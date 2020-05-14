Moore resigns as AC Emergency Manager

After serving 10 years as Antelope County’s emergency manager, Sheriff Robert Moore has resigned the position.

On Monday morning at the regular meeting of the Antelope County Commissioners, a resignation letter submitted by Moore was read aloud by County Attorney Joe Abler. Moore will continue as sheriff as he has more than two years left on his current term.

“I wish to submit my resignation as an emergency manager at this time. I believe that I will no longer be able to continue under the current conditions and feelings of the Commissioners,” the letter read. It was written on May 7.

As a result, the commissioners are, beginning with this issue of The Elgin Review, advertising for a new emergency manager.

According to Moore’s letter, the county may have to look for a deputy commander as well.

“I spoke with Mike Mortensen about the position, he advised, “no” and that he would be stepping down as deputy commander,” Moore said in his resignation letter.

He closed by saying, “I appreciate the confidence from the original board, they provided me this opportunity, and I am grateful to have served my County proudly.” Moore’s resignation letter can be viewed in its entirety at www.elginreview.com.

It’s been a rocky 17 months for Moore in his dealings with the county commissioners.

Moore has been at odds with the county commissioners since January 2019 when Allan Bentley, Tom Borer and Dean Smith took seats on the board. The trio questioned Moore about the sheriff’s department budget.

Since then, Bentley and Borer were voted out of office in a recall election in October 2019.

Then, in April 2020, came the $10,000 purchase of a refrigerator truck to store body bags if the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in the county. The commissioners approved the purchase, then raised issues about the truck as well as a 2940 account overseen by the sheriff’s department. Moore defended use of the account which was created after the Law Enforcement Center was opened.

According to the official minutes of the May 4 meeting, the Nebraska State Auditor helped set this account up to separate revenues in county funds. Currently it is being used for expenses like inmates’ medical needs and other items so as to not be taken from tax revenues. Revenue collected in that fund comes through town patrol contracts and inmate contracts with other counties.

At the meeting, Moore said he had the county’s best interests at heart when using the fund.

At times money has been moved out of the fund to pay for road and bridge expenses, insurance premiums and an attorney bill for the Darryl Lierman Trial held not too long ago.

Among the concerns raised was the sheriff overseeing an account that, during the meeting, was stated to be $400,000. It was recommended the Commissioners need to give all county officials guidance on what claims they want to have discussed and approved before an actual claim is presented.

Moore’s biggest moment as emergency manager came in March 2019 when flood waters damaged roads and bridges, creating a county-wide disaster. Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska’s counties suffered major damages to roads and bridges. His leadership brought together people from all across Antelope County to coordinate rescues and recovery efforts, the latter some of which are still being addressed.

Moore took over the position upon being elected sheriff 10 years ago. The commissioners accepted the resignation and directed County Clerk Lisa Payne to advertise the position. County Attorney Joe Abler said whoever is hired must be a resident of the county. The position will be filled by appointment.

Applications will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31.