Mlnarik gives address at PJCC graduation program

ELGIN — They stood tall, the center of attention on their day. They began the day as students and, by mid afternoon, were alumni.

Graduation ceremonies were held Sunday for the 55th graduating class from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Family and friends were there to watch the ceremony, especially the moment when diplomas were handed out and tassels were turned.

Speaking on behalf of the class was Emily Mlnarik, daughter of Julie Mlnarik. In a spirited address, Mlnarik crafted her comments around this year’s school theme – “Seek. Strive. Soar.”

“Seek. Everyday, there were instances that drew us to seek out the good. Whether it was seeking God’s strength to finish our high school careers with our heads held high or seeking new experiences that brought us joy throughout our high school years.

"Strive. We strive to be the best version of ourselves. Whether it is reflected in our ability to grow in our Christian faith, our grades, our performances or just a few small acts of kindness, the class of 2022 has strived to better ourselves in all areas of our lives.