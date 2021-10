Sunday night marked the crowning of a Homecoming Queen at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Receiving a bouquet of roses and a crown was Queen Emily Mlnarik (left). Members of the Homecoming Court are seniors Abby Hemenway, Lexi Bode, Natalie Reicks, Emily Mlnarik, Trisha Hemenway and Kaylee Ramold. Standing is crownbearer Molly Mlnarik.