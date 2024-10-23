Mlnarik awarded NHA Trustee of the Year Award

One week ago, on October 16, Antelope Memorial Hospital’s Board of Trustees President John Mlnarik was recognized as the winner of the Nebraska Hospital Association’s 2024 Trustee of the Year Award.

The award ceremony was held during the NHA Annual Convention at Embassy Suites in LaVista.

Diane Brugger, AMH Chief Executive Officer, nominated John to win this prestigious award, highlighting his contributions as a leader at AMH.

Mlnarik has been a member of the AMH Board of Trustees since joining in 1985, currently serving as board president.

Through the years, he’s volunteered hundreds of hours in providing leadership and helping to ensure AMH meets the medical needs of area residents. He has demonstrated a strong dedication for improving healthcare quality and patient outcomes by supporting AMH’s administration, providers and staff.

For 39 years, Mlnarik has provided hospital governance at AMH for numerous new additions and remodeling projects. This includes the addition of AMH’s surgical, emergency care and OP specialty clinic area, built in 2005. He also helped raise funds for this project, rallying the spirit of philanthropy in area communities. In recent years, he’s provided guidance for the remodeling of AMH’s nursing floor and the creation of its new infusion room and pharmacy. The pharmacy helps ensure ALL local residents are able to have their prescriptions filled in town.

….See more at The Elgin Review