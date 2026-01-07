Minnesota man, child die in Friday accident

On January 2, 2026 at about 9:18 P.M., Boyd-Holt E911 Dispatch received a call about an injury accident that occurred on 508 Ave on the S curves about 2.5 miles south of Ewing.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2020 Ram pickup was northbound on 508 Ave when it lost control on an icy curve, left the roadway, and rolled onto its top into a pond.

The driver, a 34 year old Minnesota man, was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four children, also from Minnesota, who were passengers were able to escape and went looking for help.

One of the children, a 5 year old boy, was not able to continue walking and was left by the other siblings while they continued looking for help. They located a motorist about 1 mile north the accident scene and asked for help. That motorist contacted authorities and assisted in locating the other children and accident scene.

Shortly after Ewing Fire and Rescue arrived, they determined the 5 year old boy was still missing and further help was requested from other agencies in the search. After hours of searching with volunteers on the ground walking and using ATVs as well as multiple drones with thermal imaging, the 5 year old boy was found deceased several hundred yards from the roadway.

The other three children were transported to Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital and determined not to have any serious injuries.

This matter is still being investigated.

The Holt County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the following agencies and departments: Ewing Fire and Rescue, Clearwater Fire and Rescue, Orchard Fire and Rescue, Neligh Fire and Rescue, O’Neill Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol, O’Neill Police Department, Holt County Attorney’s Office, Holt County Emergency Management, A & J Towing, and Nebraska DHHS.