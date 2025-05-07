Miller new EPPJ record holder in shot put

BASSETT — A new school record highlighted the Wolfpack’s performance at the Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field Championships held Saturday.

Wolfpack sophomore Gemma Miller broke the Wolfpack shot put record. It was previously held by Hayley Stamp and set in 2014.

Miller threw the shot 32’11.5” to finish fifth in the event.

The girls team was led by sophomore Braelyn Martinsen who continues to perform well in the sprints. She finished second in the 100 meter dash. Then, later in the day she competed in the finals of the 200 meter dash where she again came in second. In field events, she took third in the long jump.

Also, she was part of the 400 meter relay team (Mady Kurpgeweit, Kinley Drueke and Kayton Zwingman) who finished third.

Zwingman brought home medals in both the 400 meter dash (second) and 300 meter hurdles (third)

Kurpgeweit cleared 4’8” to finish third in the high jump.

On the boys side, Evin Pelster placed sixth in both the 800 and 1600 meter runs as well as the long jump.

Jarek Erickson finished fourth in both the discus and shot put.

