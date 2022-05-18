Mildred “Millie” Mae (Iburg) Mundorf, 78 of Lincoln, NE died Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Monarch House in Lincoln following a series of health issues.

Services celebrating Millie’s life will be held beginning with a visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin from 9-10:30 a.m on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln officiating.

Concluding the services will be a burial service at West Cedar Valley Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life social at the Elgin Community Center after the burial services.

Mildred “Millie” Mae (Iburg) Mundorf was born on February 22, 1944 to Fred and Eunice (Hilbers) Iburg. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith in Pilger, NE, and when she was two, moved to Elgin with her parents. She spent her childhood in Elgin and graduated as class valedictorian of Elgin High School in 1962. Millie went to UNL for a semester before transferring to Norfolk Beauty College, receiving her cosmetology license in 1963. At the age of 20, Millie became the owner and operator of Clip ‘N Curl Beauty Salon, which opened on March 5, 1964. Millie’s salon business grew over time and at one point she owned salons in Neligh, Niobrara, Orchard, Petersburg, and Albion. Millie operated the Elgin Clip ‘N Curl salon until health issues forced her retirement in December 2012. Millie donated the salon buildings to the KC Hall in June 2018 which allowed for expansion of their existing facility. Millie was also identified as an Elgin High School “Honored Alumnus” in 2013 for her many contributions to the community and Elgin High School. These contributions included working with Kate Krause to compose and write the lyrics for the Elgin High fight song and being a business owner and school supporter for 48 years in her hometown.

Millie was a tremendous musician her entire life. Showing a rare talent at a very young age, she started playing the organ at Trinity Lutheran Church the day before her 10th birthday and continued playing there for her entire adult life before moving to Lincoln. Millie thoroughly enjoyed playing music with her father Fred who was an accomplished banjo player and her Uncle Elmer who was an accomplished accordion player. Millie had a lifelong love of performing and entertaining, including the last 10 years of her life at the Legacy Estates Assisted Living Center in Lincoln where her musical talent was enjoyed by all. Additionally, Millie loved her home, gardening, landscaping, interior design, and reading on these topics. She had an artistic flair, a unique and bold fashion sense, a hearty laugh, and always enjoyed a beverage with friends. Millie was deeply spiritual and was committed to serving Trinity Lutheran in Elgin for as many years as she could, and continued her regular church attendance and spiritual walk in Lincoln at Christ Lutheran Church.

Millie married Jerry Mundorf on May 29, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, a union that produced three children: Trisha, Jason, and Amber. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eunice Iburg, her brother Leonard Iburg, and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents who originally settled in the Elgin area. She is survived by her husband Jerry Mundorf (Norden/Elgin, NE), and her children: daughter Trisha Rizek (Chris Boutin), grandsons Noah Rizek (Carlee Bunch), and Nate Rizek of Lincoln, NE; son Jason Mundorf (Kat), grandchildren Joel Mundorf, Jack Mundorf, and Maggie Mundorf of Kearney, NE; daughter Amber Davis (Jason), grandchildren Hudson Davis and Harper Davis of Lincoln, NE, her niece Kim Iburg (daughter of Leonard and Vicki Iburg), and brother Dale (Vickie) Iburg of Aurora, CO, and many special friends too numerous to name.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to the Mundorf Family Scholarship housed at the Bank of Elgin, 101 N 2nd Street, P.O. Box 379, Elgin, NE 68636.