Midwest Electrical bid approved for lighting project

It’s rare for the District #18 Board of Education to meet twice in one month.

May 2023 proved to be one of those months.

Four members formed a quorum for a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, May 17.

The board acted on just one item, approving a bid from Midwest Electrical Services in the amount of $6,720.45 for electrical work for a lighting project to be completed this summer. Board members Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, Eric Beckman and Steve Busteed approved the item. Absent were board members Lisa Welding and Ron Bode.

The special meeting lasted all of eight minutes.

For the other school district news from the first board meeting on May 10th, please see this week’s Elgin Review.