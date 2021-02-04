Michael G. Thiele, 59

Michael “Mike” G. Thiele, 59 of St. Paul, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory, Nebraska. Father Sid Bruggeman presided. The service was live streamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Due to health concerns regarding the Covid-19 Pandemic, current CDC & Nebraska DHHS guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.

A private family burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County, Nebraska.

Visitation was held from 4-6 P.M. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the St. Libory Catholic Church. A Rosary was recited at 6 p.m. at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested by the family to be donated to Polycystic Kidney Research, Pancreatic Action Network, St. Libory Catholic Church, or Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin, Nebraska.

*****

Mike was born on April 26, 1961, to Phillip & Vera Dell (Funk) Thiele in Neligh, Nebraska and grew up south of Ewing in rural St. John’s parish community. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater, Nebraska.

Mike attended grade school at Sunny Brook and graduated from Pope John Central Catholic High School in Elgin in 1979, where he met his wife Kathryn (Katie) Peetz. They were married at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska on July 23, 1983. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Suzanne, Jennifer, and Jacque. Mike & Katie moved to the St. Libory area in 1987. Mike worked as a hog confinement manager, propane sales and site manager, HVAC installer, and for the Department of Transportation. Mike served on the St. Libory Fire Department, the St. Paul Rural Fire Department board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Howard County Crime Stoppers, and the St. Libory Catholic Church. He enjoyed farm life-cows, horses, goats, dogs. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his family. Playing with his grandkids and family trips were always a highlight in his life!

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Katie; three daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne (David) Lamar of Lompoc, California, Jennifer (Greg) Thompson of Aurora, Nebraska, and Jacque (Derek) Schwartz of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Carol) Thiele and Greg & Ellen Thiele, all of Norfolk, Nebraska; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen (Jack) Allemang and Deb (Dwaine) Trease, all of Clearwater, Nebraska, and Peg (Gary) Chance of Neligh, Nebraska.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Dell (Stuhr) and Philip Thiele, stepfather, LaVern Stuhr; father-in-law, Dwaine Peetz, mother-in-law, Mildred (James) Bauman, & brother-in-law Michael Peetz.

