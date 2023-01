Matt and Melissa (Eischeid) Hampl of Norfolk are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mia Charlotte Hampl. She was born December 20, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. at CHI Health Maternity Center at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Mia weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was twenty inches long.

She was welcomed home by her big sister, Journey.

Mia’s grandparents are David and Janice Eischeid of Elgin and Gary and Marlene Hampl of Morse Bluff.