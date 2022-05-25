Memorial Day Programs set for Monday

On Monday, May 30, together we will observe Memorial Day with formal programs at three area cemeteries.

According to Legion Commander Gary Hoefer, formal observance of Memorial Day will begin with a service at St. Patrick’s at rural St. John’s at 9 a.m.

Following the pro-gram, Legion members will head to Park Center Cemetery for a 10 a.m. service. Then, one hour later at 11 a.m., a program will be held at West Cedar Valley/St. Boniface cemeteries.

Guest speaker at both Park and the Elgin cemeteries will be Rev. Kate West of Park Congregational U.C.C. Church. Patriotic music will be performed by members of the Elgin Public School band directed by Eric Heithoff.

Color guard partici-pating should report to the Post at 8 a.m.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 229 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 5816 will be hosting a lunch at the KC Hall following Memorial Day services.

Everyone is welcome to attend both the services and the lunch. The lunch is free of charge.

Anyone who wishes to bring food items to the lunch is welcome

to do so.