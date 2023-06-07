Melvin R. Marker, 75 of Bartlett, NE passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE, with his family by his side.

Melvin Ray Marker was born on August 8, 1947 to Emmett and Darlene Hower Marker, in Bartlett, Nebraska. He was the second of sixteen children. He grew up in Bartlett and received his education at Wheeler Central Schools.

As a young boy, he started out being a ranch hand to the old timers helping them open & close gates to their pastures, milking cows before & after school, and riding along with the guys in the truck when they took their cattle to the market in Omaha. When he was old enough he helped load and deliver many truckloads of prairie hay to the stockyards. He became a real ranch hand working for Lester Miles for several years.

In 1967, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and was employed by Kaufman Outdoor Advertising. Melvin married Pauline Schrad on November 4, 1967 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. They were blessed with four children: Melvin, Tim, Rebecca and Anney.

After several years they returned to Nebraska, living at Raeville and Albion, before returning to Bartlett. Melvin was employed by the State of Nebraska Department of Roads for 36 years.

Melvin was a member of Bartlett Volunteer Fire & Rescue Service, Bartlett Village Board, Bartlett Lions Club, Bartlett Cemetery Association, and St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, especially in the mountains of Wyoming with his brothers. He also enjoyed participating in all types of sports and watching the Nebraska Cornhusker Football games. Melvin had a special fondness for animals, his dogs & cats, and his small herd of cattle especially at calving time.

He enjoyed being with and watching his family do their activities and was very proud of each of them.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 55.5 years, Pauline of Bartlett; four children: Melvin (Jackie) Marker of Silver Creek; Tim (Andrea) Marker of Hastings; Rebecca (Corey) Perkins of Columbus; Anney (Eric) Beckman of Elgin; ten grandchildren: Brittany Marker (John Auman); Hunter (Paige) Marker; Tanner (Gabby) Marker; Madison and Elli Marker; Logan and Zoe Perkins; Jeslynn, Taylor and Benson Beckman; three great-grandchildren: Korah, Hendrik and Eliza Marker; sisters: JoAnn Ellmers, Karen Marker, Pat Fletcher, Dee Marker, Leora (Tom) Johns; sisters in-law: Patty Harvey, DeAnna Marker; brothers: Rick (Linda) Marker, Ernie (Marcy) Marker, Dean Marker; brothers in-law: Wilfred Schrad, Don Fishler, Bill Cook; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded by: parents, in-laws Anton & Elizabeth Schrad; sisters: Linda Cook, Kathy Marker, Ronda Fishler, Betty Marker; brothers: Robert Marker, Paul Marker, Dale Marker; In-laws: Edward Fletcher, Sally Marker, Jan Schrad; along with many nieces, nephews, and his furry friends.