Melvin Henry “Mel” Hilger, 95

Melvin Henry “Mel” Hilger was born October 30, 1926, in David City, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm in Elgin, Nebraska.

After high school in 1944, he had the call for serving his country and joined the U.S. Navy.

After the service, he became a Broadcasting Engineer at WABJ in Adrian, Michigan. There he met the love of his life, Sherie, where they were married and moved to Milwaukee where he worked at WTMJ for almost 40 years.

After retirement, he went to work for the Milwaukee Brewers doing the Engineering for the Brewer Radio Broadcast Team. He was affectionately called “Semi-Retired Mel Hilger” by Bob Uecker.

Mel is survived by his brother, James; three children, Steven (Nilly), Teri (Christopher), and Randy. He is also deeply missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

The family is forever grateful to the Preceptor Home Hospice Team for their Love, Dedication, Care, and Support.

Visitation was Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Myrhum Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI, followed by a short service at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Burial was at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Nenno, WI.