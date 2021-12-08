Melvern l. Heithoff, 99

Melvern L. Heithoff, 88, of Elgin, Nebraska passed away on November 27, 2021 in Parkville, MO.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 PM with the rosary to follow at 7 PM on December 10, 2021 at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Nebraska.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 12 PM on December 11, 2021 at Saint Boniface Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Saint Boniface Cemetery.

Mel was born June 30, 1933 to Ben and Margaret (Beckman) Heithoff at home in Elgin.

He grew up on a farm near Elgin, was baptized and confirmed at St Boniface Church, attended and graduated from Elgin Public High School in 1952 where he excelled in basketball.

He attended Milford Trade School until he enlisted in the Army and served from March 3, 1953 – January 12, 1955.

Mel purchased his Uncle Henry Beckman’s farm and began his life career of farming and raising livestock.

Mel met the love of his life at King’s Ballroom in Norfolk, NE.

He married Dorothy Mae Vahle on November 11, 1961 at St Joseph’s Church in Wisner, NE.

Together, they raised five children. Mel was a member of the American Legion, Farmer’s Union and St Boniface Church.

He enjoyed traveling, golfing and fishing. Mel and Dorothy were married for 49 years before Dorothy passed away unexpectedly on 11/27/2010.

Mel traveled to his 88th birthday party in Kansas City and stayed with his daughter, Amy as his health issues worsened.

Mel was in hospice care for a few weeks before he passed away at his daughter’s home on November 27, 2021, exactly 11 years after his wife died.

Mel is survived by his children: Amy (Andres Dominguez) of Parkville, MO, Keith (Lynne) of Elgin, Mark (Leigh) of Lincoln, Beth (Albert Schulte) of Manassas, VA and JoAnn of Excelsior Springs, MO; 10 grandchildren: Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff of Los Angeles, CA, Cayo Dominguez-Heithoff of Parkville, MO. Samantha Heithoff of Omaha, NE, Beau Heithoff who is deployed to Djibouti, Africa, Lexie Heithoff of Omaha, Shelby (Wes Coomes) of Baldwin, KS, Sydney (Alex Lesar) of Derby, KS, Riley Heithoff of Crete, NE, Lauren Schulte of Blacksburg, VA, Ryan Schulte of Manassas, VA and his Sister in Law, Jenelda Dittrick. Mel has 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, two brothers, LeRoy and Raymond, his sister Darlene, her husband Max and their son, Steven.

One of Mel’s favorite sayings was “quit your belly aching” Mel was a hard worker and known for gathering us kids for a “short 30 minute job” which turned into 3 hours. Mel loved to cook, especially breakfast, loved watching sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and attending as many events of his grandchildren as possible. Mel enjoyed visiting his friends especially those in nursing homes and assisted living.

The Family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, St Luke’s Cardiovascular Consultants & the Veteran’s Administration for their excellent care.