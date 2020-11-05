Mel Selting, 92

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mel Selting, age 92, of O’Neill, NE was held Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, NE with Father Bernard Starman officiating.

Burial followed in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin, NE with Military Rites conducted by the Elgin American Legion Post 229 and Elgin VFW Post 5816.

Visitation was Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 5:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary.

Due to the current pandemic, Mel’s family requested that masks be worn for both services.

Mel passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill, NE.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.

*****

Melvin Joseph Selting was born January 4, 1928 to Frank and Elizabeth (Dozler) Selting on a farm southeast of Elgin, NE. He was baptized in St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and in 1945 he graduated from St. John Berchman High School in Raeville, NE.

Mel then served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 746 Heavy Shop Company during the Korean War beginning in 1951. Although the army offered to send him to CAL Tech for engineering school, Mel ended his service in 1953 with the rank of Sergeant to help on the family farm. After leaving the service, Mel maintained life-long contact with many of his comrades who served in the Army with him, as those times were some of his most cherished memories.

When Mel returned home, he met his future wife, Patricia Wirges of Elgin, at a dance in Raeville. Because of Pat’s love for anything Irish, Mel knew she would not refuse an engagement ring with a surprise proposal on St. Patrick’s Day. On September 11, 1954, Mel and Pat were married in St. Boniface Church of Elgin. To this union three sons, Michael, John Patrick, and Steven were born as well as three daughters, Elizabeth, Nancy, and Jennifer. Throughout Mel’s lifetime, he was active in his community, church, and family life. Mel farmed in Antelope County at Cedar township. He was President of the School Board for District #120 in Antelope County, served on the Cedar Township Board and ASC Cedar Township Board, and was commander of Elgin’s VFW #5618 in 1967.

In the fall of 1969, the family moved from Elgin to make their home in O’Neill. Mel joined St. Patrick Church where he was on the Parish Council, sang in the choir, and served on several committees. For twenty years, he was the Treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Council #701. Mel was a salesman. He opened and operated The Montgomery Ward Catalog Store until Wards discontinued their catalogs. Then Mel served as a Holt County Supervisor for 12 years, worked for Biglin’s Mortuary part-time, and was an American Legion Commander of Post #93 in O’Neill.

Mel will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Even though he left the farm, he never lost his love of growing as his yard and flowers were admired by many. He loved music and dancing; he was a good listener and always there for his family and friends.

Mel is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pat Selting of O’Neill; five children, Mike (Kathy) Selting of Lincoln, NE, Steve (Kelly) Selting of Omaha, NE, Elizabeth (Jeff) Nannen of Papillion, NE, Nancy (Greg) Auen of Decatur, TX, Jennifer (Aaron) Troester of O’Neill; 12 beloved grandchildren, Leslie Selting, Nicole (Lester) Briggs, Adam (Melanie) Selting, Alex (Caitlin) Nannen, Molly Nannen, Rachel (Adam) D’Acierno, Torie Auen, Wayde Auen, Blake Auen, Julia Bauer, Barrett Troester, and Josslyn Troester; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Patrick, his parents Frank and Elizabeth Selting, and four sisters Lorene (Jerry) Oberhauser, Delores (Earl) Schulze, Irma (Louis) Hagemann, and Joyce (Joe) Temme, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.