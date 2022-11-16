Meis, Charf, and Henn receive first team All-NVC honors

The postseason is when players are recognized for their play during the season. Elgin Public-Pope John’s volleyball team, posting a 21-win season, had three players named to the Niobrara Valley Conference First Team last week.

Senior Skyler Meis, junior Ashlynne Charf and sophomore Chloe Henn were named to the first team by conference coaches when they gathered last week. The trio combined for 679 kills at the net over the course of 30 matches played.

Joining them on the first team were Lorissa Reiman, Alissa Brabec and Mya Hedstrom (SMH), Brooke Wilcox (EV), Sidney Estill and Lacey Paxton (STU), Adyson Mlnarik and Hadley Cheatum (SUM) and Josilyn MIller (NV).

Earning second team honors was sophomore libero Kate Furstenau. She led EPPJ in digs and ace serves during the season.

Other second team selections were Hope Williamson(SMH), Maci Nemetz, EmiLee Walnofer and Lainey Smith (WH), Lydia Robertson (SUM), Adisyn Anderson (NC), J.J. Black and Lilly Hart (EV), Amelia Hoffman and Paige Drueke (BC) and Hailey Horstmann (NO).

Receiving honorable mention were Wolfpack players Baylee Busteed and Maddie Kolm. Others earning honorable mention were Lizzie Gartner (CWC), Merinee Vaughn (EV), Mallory Belitz and Brittany Olson (NO), Harley Stark and Bree Breithaupt (NV), Allie Cosgrove and Tatelyn Smith (NC), Joslyn Eby and Emma Otte (SMH), Chiana Tubbs, Addie Ketteler, Sara Wallinger and Reagan Stracke (STU), Preslie Robertson and Ella Bolling (SUM) and Addie Karo (WH).