Meis and Sons LLC direct $2,500 donation to Pope John

Meis and Sons LLC have made a generous donation to Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. In an announcement made Monday morning, the $2,500 donation, through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, was sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

Pope John XXIII will use the funds to help upgrade Chromebooks for our seventh graders. We use Google Classroom with our blended and remote learning. Chromebooks can seamlessly access the Google Apps of productivity and collaboration tools. Classroom helps students and teachers organize work, encourage collaboration, and helps the teacher communicate with the students.

Betty Getzfred, principal of Pope John XXIII, said the donation is greatly appreciated.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.

Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

“Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”