Meeting of the Antelope County Board of Equalization on October 10, 2023

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
October 10th, 2023
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Approved 2023 levies.
Antelope County:
General 0.298611
Building: 0.001389
LEC Bond: 0.016429
Total: 0.316429
Ag Society
General: 0.006166
Total: 0.006166
Airport Authority
General: 0.001756
Bond Fund: 0.000394
Total: 0.002150
ESU #8
General: 0.015000
Total: 0.015000
City/Villages:
Brunswick
General: 0.449996
Total: 0.449996
Clearwater
General: 0.500000
Total: 0.500000
Elgin
General: 0.275277
Pool Bond: 0.064842
Total: 0.340119
Neligh
General: 0.499990
Bond: 0.170250
Total: 0.670240
Oakdale
General: 0.500000
Debt Servicing: 0.457935
Total: 0.957935
Orchard
General: 0.499995
Debt Servicing: 0.050000
Total: 0.549995
Royal
General: 0.499996
Total: 0.499966
Schools:
Neligh/Oakdale
General: 0.899718
Building: 0.049754
Total: 0.949472
Elgin Public
Geneal: 0.404302
Building: 0.025401
Total: 0.429703
Summerland Public
General: 0.502873
Bond: 0.199736
Building Fund: .005083
Total: 0.707692
Fire Districts
Brunswick
General: 0.019000
Total: 0.019000
Clearwater
General: 0.019000
Total: 0.019000
Elgin
General: 0.007066
Total: 0.007066
Neligh
General: 0.019000
Total: 0.019000
Oakdale
General: 0.019001
Total: 0.019001
Orchard
General: 0.019000
Total: 0.019000
Tilden
General: 0.019000
Bond: 0.007549
Total: 0.026549
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY,
Chairman
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 18, 2023
