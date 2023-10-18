Meeting of the Antelope County Board of Equalization on October 10, 2023

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 10th, 2023

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved 2023 levies.

Antelope County:

General 0.298611

Building: 0.001389

LEC Bond: 0.016429

Total: 0.316429

Ag Society

General: 0.006166

Total: 0.006166

Airport Authority

General: 0.001756

Bond Fund: 0.000394

Total: 0.002150

ESU #8

General: 0.015000

Total: 0.015000

City/Villages:

Brunswick

General: 0.449996

Total: 0.449996

Clearwater

General: 0.500000

Total: 0.500000

Elgin

General: 0.275277

Pool Bond: 0.064842

Total: 0.340119

Neligh

General: 0.499990

Bond: 0.170250

Total: 0.670240

Oakdale

General: 0.500000

Debt Servicing: 0.457935

Total: 0.957935

Orchard

General: 0.499995

Debt Servicing: 0.050000

Total: 0.549995

Royal

General: 0.499996

Total: 0.499966

Schools:

Neligh/Oakdale

General: 0.899718

Building: 0.049754

Total: 0.949472

Elgin Public

Geneal: 0.404302

Building: 0.025401

Total: 0.429703

Summerland Public

General: 0.502873

Bond: 0.199736

Building Fund: .005083

Total: 0.707692

Fire Districts

Brunswick

General: 0.019000

Total: 0.019000

Clearwater

General: 0.019000

Total: 0.019000

Elgin

General: 0.007066

Total: 0.007066

Neligh

General: 0.019000

Total: 0.019000

Oakdale

General: 0.019001

Total: 0.019001

Orchard

General: 0.019000

Total: 0.019000

Tilden

General: 0.019000

Bond: 0.007549

Total: 0.026549

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY,

Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 18, 2023

ZNEZ