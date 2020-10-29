Maynord Scholl,89

Maynard J. Scholl, 89, of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Faith Regional Services, Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Raeville, NE. Current Covid-19 DHM’s in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at the services.

A private family inurnment will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Raeville, NE. Current Covid-19 DHM's in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at the services.

Maynard Scholl was born on July 14,1931 near Petersburg, Nebraska to Ignatius and Leona (Richart) Scholl and departed this life at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska on October 21, 2020.

Maynard grew up and spent his entire life in the Elgin area with the exception of the last few years in the Neligh and Norfolk Veteran’s nursing homes.

Maynard lost his dad when he was ten years old and felt an overwhelming need to act as the man of the house, being the oldest son and took many odd jobs around town to help support his mother and four siblings.

Maynard attended St. Boniface School through the tenth grade and finished his education and graduated from Elgin Public High School with the class of 1949. In 1952 he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Japan for two years. While stationed there he worked with a crew drafting the first topographical map of Japan after Hiroshima.

On November 26, 1955 he was united in marriage to Joan Reikofski of Tilden, Nebraska and they moved into the home he built for her and he continued to live there until he moved to the nursing home. To this union five children were born. Karin (Mike) Kinney Elgin, Steven (friend Cara) Friend, Nebraska, Kathy (Kasey) Tobias Sargent, Nebraska, Randy (friend Connie) Elgin and Jeff (friend Nancy) Elgin.

Maynard was a carpenter by trade apprenticing under Hawley Merchant of Elgin and also worked as co-manager of the Elgin Lumber and Grain and the Farmers Hardware Store for several years. After leaving the hardware store he worked for Bob Middleton out of Clearwater, Nebraska building houses and doing remodeling work. The few years before retiring he worked for his brother Gary at The Village Craftsman in Elgin.

He would tell you that one of the most challenging things he had done was to help re-shingle the St. Boniface Church steeple when he was old enough to know better. Maynard was good at drawing and lettered many signs and stock cars in his younger days.

Some of his favorite hobbies included motorcycle racing and hill climbs with the local Traveleers Motorcycle Club when younger and fishing at Floberts Lake east of town in later years. He also liked to garden and had a big one when he was able.

Maynard is survived by his five children, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; two brothers Gary of Elgin and Don of Clinton, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, two sisters Alice Beelart and Doris Terry, three grandsons Danny Scholl, Trenton Scholl and Michael Scholl and one great-grandson Traydon Tobias.