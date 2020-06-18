Maxine Uhrenholdt, 92 of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center – East in Lincoln.

Lillian Maxine Nissen Uhrenholdt came into the world on July 27, 1927 to Ferd and Frieda Nissen. She grew up with her younger sister Shirley and her cousin Carl outside of Elgin.

A talented and dedicated student, she graduated from high school at age 15 and, after completing the standard course in education, started teaching at a country school at age 17.

She married Ernest Uhrenholdt on May 26, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. They made their home on a farm southwest of Elgin where they raised three sons – Richard, David, and Dale.

They remained on the farm until Ernest’s death in 2008, a loss which Maxine weathered with strength but also great sorrow.

Maxine dedicated her life to the care of Dale, who suffered from deafness and cerebral palsy. Education was not readily available at that time for special needs children so Maxine and Ernest petitioned the state legislature, eventually assisting in the passage of a bill requiring all children in Nebraska to have access to education, no matter their disability.

It was one of the first of such laws in the entire country. Maxine spent her life advocating for her son, for the right to a dignified, meaningful life. Even as she was taken to the hospital on her last day, her primary concern was the well-being and care of Dale.

Maxine was legendary for her friendliness and ability to chat with anyone.

Although she was also well known for her opinionated nature, she was never close-minded and desired to learn and understand others’ perspectives. She never showed any hatred or dislike toward anyone and was full of grace.

She rarely let anything dampen her positive nature and outlook on life and approached the many challenges she faced head-on and matter-of-fact, somehow managing to be firmly realistic but still steadfastly optimistic.

Having lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the chaos of the 1960s, the Cold War, and September 11, not even the threat of a global pandemic could diminish her faith in a bright future.

Maxine had many hobbies throughout her life. She loved flowers and gardening. She was a talented artist and loved to paint.

She was skilled with a crochet hook and crafted beautiful afghan blankets for all her grandchildren. Although she lived her entire life in the Elgin area, she enjoyed traveling, going with Ernest as far away as Denmark, Germany, and China. Maxine was passionate about education and reading, teaching her children and grandchildren to read at an early age and taking tremendous pride in their academic achievements.

Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. In her later years, she learned to use an iPad to stay close to her family and friends via Facebook and email, often forwarding emails of a joyful Christian theme, beautiful landscapes, or funny animals.

Whenever her loved ones faced tragedy, she was there with an uplifting message of faith and hope for a better tomorrow, believing that there is always something to be thankful for.

Maxine had a strong faith in God, knowing Jesus Christ to be her Savior, and was content to know she would be rejoining her husband in Heaven.

She is survived by her sister Shirley; her sons, Richard (Donna) of Elgin, Dr. David (Sylvera) Holdt of Sarasota, FL, and Dale of Elgin; her grandchildren Heath Uhrenholdt of San Rafael, CA, Carissa (Jeremy) Thelander of Lincoln, Rachel Uhrenholdt of Oxnard, CA, Dana (Mario) Pesendorfer of Vienna, Austria, Dr. Adam (Susie) Holdt of Pensacola, FL, Alexander Holdt of Los Angeles, CA and Dr. Sarah (Bryce) Somer of Sarasota, FL; her great-grandchildren Brayden, Connor and Riley Thelander; Azriel and Elliana Uhrenholdt, and Lilian Somer; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, cousin Carl, husband, and great-grandson Landon David Somer.