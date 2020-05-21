Mavis J. Bergman, 67 of Elgin, NE, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.

Mavis June Bergman, daughter of Bobbie Reuben and Arlene June (Stelling) Bergman was born on September 6, 1952 at the Tilden Community Hospital, Tilden, NE. She was baptized on October 5, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elgin, NE and confirmed in May of 1972 at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, NE. Mavis attended country school Sunny Summit District #103 until the third grade. She then moved to the Beatrice State Development Center in Beatrice, NE in June of 1964. In 1970, Mavis moved to the Host Home Facility of Region IV in Norfolk, NE. In 1973, Mavis’ father passed away and she moved home to Elgin to live with her mother in 1975. In January of 2008, Mavis moved to North Star at Wayne, NE, and became a resident of Arbor Care Center in July of 2012.

Mavis was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, NE. She was born with Down Syndrome and treated everyone as her friend. She blessed her family with unconditional love many life lessons and endless memories. She loved her pop and M&M’s, presents from her family, brome grass tickles and squares, lotion and perfume, soap operas and spending time with her puppy Coco.

She is survived by her siblings: Roger (Nancy) Bergman of Orchard, NE; Byron (Lorie) Bergman of Elgin, NE; Deanna (Dean) Bly of Neligh, NE; Jeanine (Kenny) Jochum of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law Roxanne Bergman of Clearwater, NE; several of her favorite aunts and uncles; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents Bobbie and Arlene Bergman; grandparents: Reuben and Anna Bergman, Henry and Isabella Stelling; brother Reuben Bergman; niece April Bergman; and great-nephew Kaden Eaton.