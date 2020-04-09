Matthew Cameron, age 48, of Running Water, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Memorial services were Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, South Dakota with Reverend Cody Raak officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota in charge of arrangements.

*****

Matt was born March 3, 1971 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Lee Cameron and Sandra Cheatum. He grew up in Elgin, NE and graduated from Elgin High School in 1989. Matt then graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford, NE. He worked in Lincoln, NE for a short time and then moved to Neligh, NE, before making his home in Running Water, SD, where he lived for over 15 years prior to his passing.

For much of his life Matt worked as a commercial electrician for Kayton Electric of Norfolk, NE. He travelled throughout Nebraska and other nearby states on various projects, and also worked with the company as a foreman for several years. He was self-employed for the last 10 years doing electrical and construction work.

Matt forged his own path in this world and marched to the beat of his own drum. Fittingly, many will also remember him as a talented drummer. He appreciated music of all kinds and took in a lot of live music over the years. Many of those close to him will remember Matt frequently quoting song lyrics from his favorite band, The Tragically Hip. Matt loved the outdoors and fishing in particular. He could often be found on his boat at the river and fished in numerous bass tournaments. Matt possessed a quick wit and an unrivaled sense of humor, and his big smile and one of a kind laugh will live on with all who knew him.

Matt is survived by his father, Lee Cameron (Daphne Hansen) of Omaha, AR; mother, Sandra (William) Foster of Bella Vista, AR; three brothers and one sister: Sean (Olga) Cameron of Fort Worth, TX, Adam (Jennifer) Cameron of Oakdale, NE, Josh (Chelsey) Cameron of San Antonio, TX, and Brooke (Kody) Hess of Stanton, NE; two step-children, Thaya and Caleb; grandmother, Marie Cheatum of Omaha, NE; seven nephews; five nieces; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents: Benton Cameron, Doris and Jerry Rotert, and Donald Cheatum.