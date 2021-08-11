Matt Innis to speak at KC Hall

The public is invited to attend a program later this month in Elgin by former Marine and U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis

To be held Tuesday, August 24, beginning at 7 p.m. at the KC Hall in Elgin, Innis will share his views of proposed health standards by the Nebraska Department of Educcation as well as the topic of critical race theory (CRT). Due to the mature contest of this presentation, only those over 18 years of age are encouraged to attend.