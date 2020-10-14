In an announcement made Tuesday, masks will be required and must be worn properly (over the nose and mouth) at all NVC Volleyball conference tournament games. Attendees not properly wearing masks will be asked to leave.
The Wolfpack are the #5 seed and will open tournament play Monday night. The tourney bracket can be found on Page Seven
Masks required for all NVC tourney games
