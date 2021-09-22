Mary Rose C. Beckman, 84

Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84 of Norfolk, NE formerly of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Mary Rose Catherine Beckman Schainost, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Pochop) Schmit, was born on April 10, 1937 at Osmond, NE. She attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School.

On June 2, 1959, Mary Rose was united in marriage to Norbert August Beckman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The couple made their first home on a farm east of Elgin. In 1965, they moved to a farm southeast of Elgin where they raised their family. Norbert passed away on June 7, 1979.

Mary Rose continued living on the farm until 1985 when she moved to Elgin where she owned and operated Mary’s Flower Shop. On May 12, 1990 she married Stanley Schainost at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple then made their home on a farm northeast of Creighton, NE later moving to Norfolk. Stanley passed away on January 2, 2007.

Mary Rose was many things in life: a farm wife, mother, grandmother, florist, gardener, quilter, crafter, a wonderful cook, a huge sports fan, and a nature lover.

Her greatest joys in life were her faith and her family. Mary Rose loved sharing her Bohemian heritage, especially kolaches.

For many years she enjoyed teaching CCD, singing in the choir, and playing the organ at mass. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and VFW Auxiliary. Mary Rose made hundreds of wedding cakes and could sell almost anything to anyone.

Mary Rose is survived by her four children: David (Gwen) Beckman of Elgin; Rosemary (Clyde) Meis of Grand Island, NE; Karen (Paul) Kulp of Grand Island; John (Tracy) Beckman of Elgin; 16 grandchildren: Matthew (Traci) Beckman; Meredith (Andy) Mauro; Justine (John) Dvorak; Luke (Ashley) Beckman; Joshua (McKenna) Beckman; Natalie (Chris Petersen) Beckman; Jason Meis; Janel Meis; Jodie (Ryan Miller) Meis; Jessica (Christian Habib) Meis; Brent (Heidi) Kulp; Andrew Kulp; Amanda Kulp; Allison (Peter) Starman; Nicole Beckman; Carter Beckman; 16 great-grandchildren; brother: Eugene (Elsie) Schmit of Osmond, NE; sisters-in-law: Marietta Schmit of Norfolk, NE; Bonnie Schmit of LaVista, NE; Doris Beckman of Jackson, NE; Ann Beckman of Norfolk; Helen Preusser of Petersburg, NE; Mary Ann (Rudy) Starman of Petersburg; brother-in-law: Norbert (Jan) Starman of Elgin; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Norbert Beckman and Stanley Schainost; brothers: Leo Schmit; Robert Schmit; sister-in-law: Clara Starman; brothers-in-law: Sylvester Beckman; Leonard Beckman; and Jim Preusser.