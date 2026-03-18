Mary Ann (Seier) Borer, 90

Mary Ann (Seier) Borer, age 90, of Albion passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2026, with family by her side at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, March 16, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Albion with Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon was held, after which the procession went to St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg where interment took place. Visitation was Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

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Mary Ann was born on April 8, 1935, to Anton and Rose (Mescher) Seier. She grew up on a farm outside of Petersburg and attended St. John’s School in Petersburg through the eighth grade. On May 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, Ervin Borer. From this union, they were blessed with ten children. Together they built a life on the farm, centered on family, faith, and hard work.

Mary Ann devoted many years of service to Environmental Health at Boone County Hospital in Albion. Known for her reliability and strong work ethic, she worked there from 1990 until her retirement in 2007.

Family was always Mary Ann’s greatest passion. She was a devoted mother and cherished time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends.

A talented quilter, she also enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, and canning vegetables from her garden, as well as playing a good game of cards. She had a love for cats and took great pride in caring for her home and family. Mary Ann was known as a wonderful organizer who managed her household with care, efficiency, and great love.

Ervin and Mary Ann were members of St. John’s Church in Petersburg. They later lived in Lindsay, Nebraska, for nine years, where they were members of Holy Family Parish. In the spring of 2002, Ervin and Mary Ann moved to Albion where they joined St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where they continued to enjoy being close to family and community. Mary Ann was a member of the Christian Mother’s Altar Societies at all parishes.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Tom (Diana) Borer of Clearwater, NE; Gail (Kathryn) Borer of Albion; Nancy (Kenny) Parks of Neligh, NE; Ann (Floyd) Knust of Springfield, IL; Alice (Jim) Mescher of Albion; Shirley (Jerry) Chramosta of Kearney, NE; and Keith (Nora) Borer of Kearney, NE; daughter-in- law: Jean Borer of Norfolk, NE; 29 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister: Rosie Pelster of Petersburg; brother: Joe (Connie) Seier of Petersburg; sister-in-law: Lorraine Seier of Petersburg along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will cherish her memory.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin Borer; daughter: Elaine; sons: Floyd and Dean; granddaughter Jennifer Henry; great-grandson Klayton Parks; sister: Viney (Albert) Schmitz; brothers: Max Seier; Tony (Margaret) Seier; Delmer and Delbert Seier; and two infant siblings; and brother-in-law Don Pelster.